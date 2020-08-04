UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya: Stay-at-home Mum Rocking Belarus Polls

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tikhanovskaya: Stay-at-home mum rocking Belarus polls

Minsk, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Stay-at-home-mother Svetlana Tikhanovskaya never had presidential ambitions.

But in a tale worthy of a Hollywood script, in a matter of weeks the 37-year-old has gone from an unknown to the strongest rival to Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term in the August 9 poll.

Tikhanovskaya says she is contesting the election to get her jailed blogger husband out of prison and win much-needed freedom for the ex-Soviet country of 9.5 million people.

"I love my husband very much so I am continuing what he started," she said.

"I love Belarusians and I want to give them an opportunity to have a choice." Tikhanovskaya, an English teacher by training, only made the decision to stand for president in May.

Her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky -- a popular 41-year-old YouTube blogger -- had been detained and could not submit his own presidential bid in time.

The electoral commission allowed Tikhanovskaya to stand in a surprise move, after dropping two stronger opposition candidates.

Despite a lack of political experience, she has quickly emerged as the country's top opposition figure, with tens of thousands taking to the streets to support her bid.

In speeches, Tikhanovskaya calls herself an "ordinary woman, a mother and wife" and pumps up crowds with calls for change.

She acknowledged that she is standing despite receiving threats.

Her husband has been accused of plotting mass unrest and collaborating with Russian mercenaries, claims Tikhanovskaya has called "very scary." Their five-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son have been taken abroad for their own safety.

Tikhanovskaya stresses that if elected, she would free her husband and other detained opposition figures and hold fresh polls.

- 'Joan of Arc' - Her bid has prompted scepticism from some, while others have compared her to historical heroines.

The Village, a Minsk-based news site, called her "an accidental Joan of Arc." "You're a wife of a Decembrist!" one supporter shouted at a rally, referring to 19th-century aristocrats who followed their husbands into Siberian exile.

Hesitant in early television appearances, she has won praise for recent speeches.

Allocated live slots on state television, she listed alleged lies by Lukashenko's regime, repeating: "They won't show you this on television".

"Unexpectedly her first speech on television was strong, without false notes or weak points," wrote opposition newspaper Nasha Niva.

Belarusian Nobel-prize winning author Svetlana Alexievich has said she will vote for Tikhanovskaya.

- Charlie's Angels - Tikhanovskaya's simple but direct speeches have prompted lengthy cheers at crowded rallies.

"Are you tired of enduring it all? Are you tired of keeping silent?" she asked supporters recently.

"Yes," the crowd screamed.

The brunette says that she lacks the "massive charisma" of her husband, who has travelled round Belarus interviewing ordinary people for hard-hitting videos.

Image-wise, she pulled off a transformation with help from two women with more experience and political drive.

These are Veronika Tsepkalo, whose ex-diplomat husband Valery Tsepkalo was barred from standing, and Maria Kolesnikova, campaign chief of ex-banker Viktor Babaryko who was also dropped from the polls and is in jail.

The two women, more sharply dressed and confident speakers, flank her at rallies -- with one Belarusian news outlet nicknaming them "Charlie's Angels."

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Jail Wife Belarus SITE May August Women YouTube TV From Top Million Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

8 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.