TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits company: statement

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said Wednesday he has quit the wildly popular social media platform.

His resignation comes after US President Donald Trump claimed the video app could be used to spy on Americans and ordered a crackdown on the Chinese-owned company.

In a letter to staff, Mayer said: "It is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."