TikTok Chief Faces US Congress As Lawmakers Mull Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

TikTok chief faces US Congress as lawmakers mull ban

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will fight for the survival of the hugely popular video-sharing app in the United States on Thursday, as he faces skeptical Washington lawmakers over the company's alleged ties to the Chinese government.

The 40-year-old Singaporean will address the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) and endure hours of serious grilling by both Republicans and Democrats who fear that Beijing could subvert the site for spying or to promote propaganda.

Tiktok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is under immense pressure across Western countries, with government officials in the United States, at the EU commission, as well as the UK and Canada forced to delete the app from their devices.

British broadcaster BBC on Tuesday advised its staff to remove TikTok from their phones.

