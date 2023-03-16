TikTok confirms US urged parting ways with ByteDance to dodge ban

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :TikTok confirmed Wednesday that US officials have recommended the popular video-sharing app part ways with its Chinese parent ByteDance to avoid a ban.

Western powers, including the European Union and the United States, have been taking an increasingly tough approach to the app.

The Wall Street Journal and other US news outlets on Wednesday reported that the White House set an ultimatum: if TikTok remains a part of ByteDance, it will be banned in the United States.

"This is all a game of high-stakes poker," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Washington is "clearly... putting more pressure on ByteDance to strategically sell this key asset in a major move that could have significant ripple impacts," he continued.

The White House last week welcomed a bill introduced in the US Senate that would allow President Joe Biden to ban TikTok.