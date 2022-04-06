UrduPoint.com

'TikTok Is Having A Bad War,' Say Disinformation Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 11:20 AM

'TikTok is having a bad war,' say disinformation experts

Paris, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The war in Ukraine has rapidly positioned TikTok as the number one source of misinformation thanks to its gigantic number of users and minimal filtering of content, experts say.

Every day, Shayan Sardarizadeh, a journalist with the BBC's disinformation team, ploughs through a hallucinatory mix of fake and misleading information about the war being spewed out on the video-sharing site.

"TikTok is really not having a good war," he told AFP.

"I haven't seen another platform with so much false content," he added.

"We've seen it all: videos from past conflicts being recycled, genuine footage presented in a misleading way, things that are so obviously false but still get tens of millions of views." He said the most disturbing were fake live-streams in which users pretended to be on the ground in Ukraine, but were actually using footage from other conflicts or even video games -- and then asking for money to support their "reporting".

"Millions tune in and watch. They even add fake gunshots and explosions," said Sardarizadeh.

Anastasiya Zhyrmont of Access Now, an advocacy group, said it was no excuse to say that the war came as a surprise.

"This conflict has been escalating since 2014 and these problems of Kremlin propaganda and misinformation have been raised with TikTok long before the invasion," she told AFP.

"They've promised to double their efforts and partner with content checkers, but I'm not sure they are taking this obligation seriously," she added.

Related Topics

Video Games Ukraine SITE Money All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

11 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

11 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

12 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.