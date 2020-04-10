TikTok pledges hundreds of millions of dollars in worldwide COVID-19 relief efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Social media app TikTok is committing more than 250 million U.S. Dollars to support frontline medical workers, educators, and local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Thursday.

TikTok will support medical staffing, supplies, and hardship relief for health care workers through the provision of 150 million dollars under the name Health Heroes Relief Fund, TikTok's president Alex Zhu said in a statement.

"We will be providing 50 million dollars in grants to educators to help spread educational information in distance learning format," he added.

TikTok, a video sharing app owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, is also working with global and local partners to distribute masks and other personal protective equipment to hospitals across hard-hit countries such as India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, and the United States, according to the statement.

"We're partnering with the CDC Foundation to donate 15 million dollars toward supporting surge staffing for local response efforts ... We're also looking to assist global health workers, including our 10-million-dollar contribution to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund," said Zhu.

TikTok is also providing a community relief fund worth millions of dollars to support school lunch programs across the United States, as well as to help artists whose livelihoods are being severely impacted by the pandemic.

Additionally, the company is pledging 125 million dollars in advertising credits to help organizations and businesses recover.

"Together, we will persevere through this time of crisis and emerge a better community and part of a world that we fervently hope will be more united in common purpose than it was before," Zhu said.