UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Pulls 380,000 Videos In US For Hate Content

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:20 AM

TikTok pulls 380,000 videos in US for hate content

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :TikTok on Thursday said it has removed more than 380,000 videos in the US this year as part of a part of a mission to "eliminate hate" on the platform.

TikTok also banned some 1,300 accounts for breaking rules against hateful content or behavior, and deleted 64,000 comments on similar grounds, according to the video-snippet sharing sensation.

"These numbers don't reflect a 100 percent success rate in catching every piece of hateful content or behavior, but they do indicate our commitment to action," TikTok US head of safety Eric Han said in a blog post.

"Our goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok." Han's overview of what TikTok is doing to combat hate comes as the app defends itself against what it calls "rumors and misinformation" about its links to the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders giving TikTok parent ByteDance, which is based in China, deadlines to stop running the app in the US and divest TikTok.

"TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked," the company said in a recent post.

"Any insinuation to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false." US user data is stored in this country, with a backup in Singapore, according to TikTok.

Han on Thursday outlined rules and actions being taken to make it more difficult to find threatening, violent, or dehumanizing content on TikTok.

TikTok has a zero-tolerance stance against accounts linked to white nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism and "other hate-based ideologies," Han added.

The US leader early this month also ordered a ban on the messaging app WeChat, which is used extensively in China.

China meanwhile has slammed Washington for using "digital gunboat diplomacy" in the TikTok case.

US technology firms microsoft and Oracle are reported to be looking into the potential of buying TikTok.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington Company Trump Male Singapore Post Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

11 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

10 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.