TikTok says stopping app operation in Hong Kong

San Francisco, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :TikTok said late Monday it is stopping its popular video snippet-sharing app from working in Hong Kong due to "recent events."The move by TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, came as Facebook, Google and Twitter put a hold on requests by Hong Kong's government or police force for information on users, following China's imposition of a sweeping new security law.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," TikTok told AFP.