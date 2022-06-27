UrduPoint.com

Tim Gasjer Wins 2022 MXGP Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Tim Gasjer from Team HRC won first place at the 2022 motorcross world championship Grand Prix (MXGP) of Indonesia held at Sumbawa Island, Indonesia over the weekend.

The Slovenian rider was the fastest at the brand-new venue of the Samota Rocket Motor Circuit with 50 points, ahead of Red Bull Gasgas Factory's Jorge Prado with 44 points and Ruben Fernandez from Honda 114 Motorsports with 38 points.

Romain Febvre of the Kawasaki Racing Team and Glenn Coldenhoff of the Yamaha Factory finished in fourth and fifth.

"I was enjoying all the weekend; the track was super nice. Overall, I am super happy, going one-one in the races. Thanks to my team, we have been working super hard to get back in good shape," said Gajser.

Meanwhile, the MX2 lightweight was won by Tom Vialle of KTM Factory, with Simon Langenfelder of GasGas Factory and Thibault Benistant of Yamaha Factory in second and third places.

The 1.7km long Samota Circuit with 18 bends and 11 obstacles was built on an area of 20 hectares on the beautiful island of Sumbawa.

