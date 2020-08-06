UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timbers Fell Union To Reach MLS Tournament Final

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Timbers fell Union to reach MLS tournament final

Orlando, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Portland Timbers punished slack defending to defeat Philadelphia Union 2-1 and reach the final of the "MLS is Back" restart tournament on Wednesday.

Goals in each half from US international Jeremy Ebobisse and Argentine veteran Sebastian Blanco sealed a deserved victory for Portland, who will now face either Orlando or Minnesota in next week's final.

The win leaves the Timbers eyeing their second piece of major silverware following their 2015 MLS Cup triumph.

But it was another frustrating tale of woe for Philadelphia, who dominated possession for long periods throughout the game but lacked the guile to unlock a well-organized Timbers lineup.

Portland, by contrast, always looked the most dangerous side going forward despite Philadelphia's dominance of possession.

Only a brilliant save by Philadelphia's Jamaican international goalkeeper, Andre Blake, denied Blanco an opening goal in the 11th minute, the Union shot-stopper diving low to his left to tip the South American's effort wide.

Portland did not have long to wait for the opener, though, when Diego Valeri's ensuing corner caused panic in the Philadelphia area.

The Paris-born Ebobisse punished slack marking from Kai Wagner and directed a firm downward header into the net past Blake from close range.

The Union's best early chance came when Jose Martinez's fierce long-range effort was blocked by Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark.

At the other end, Portland continued to cause problems for Philadelphia with Ebobisse and Chris Duvall going close with shots from distance.

Portland looked to have preserved their advantage as half-time loomed, but Philadelphia were given a lifeline when Blanco was adjudged to have fouled Jamiro Monteiro in a clumsy challenge in the area.

But the Union's hopes of a morale-boosting equalizer went begging when striker Sergio Santos sent his spot-kick sailing over the bar.

Portland continued to carve out the better chances after the break, and both Valier and Jaroslaw Niezgoda should have done better when presented with time and space to shoot.

Portland finally got their second goal on 70 minutes and again it came from a corner following a save by Blake.

Dario Zuparic flicked on near the center of the penalty area and an unmarked Blanco headed in at the far post for 2-0.

Philadelphia rallied in the final minutes and pulled a goal back when substitute Andrew Wooten tucked away a rebound from close range after Monteiro's free kick in the 85th minute.

The Union thought they had grabbed an equalizer in the dying minutes, but Kacper Przybylko was ruled just offside after finishing Brenden Aaronson's pass.

Related Topics

Portland Santos Orlando Philadelphia 2015 Post From Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 August 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

10 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.