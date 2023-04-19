(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Olga Slyshyk began to fear the worst in January this year when her husband, Mykhailo, a military engineer serving on the front line in eastern Ukraine, didn't contact her on her birthday.

It wasn't unusual for the 40-year-old trained lawyer to be offline for days at a time, but Slyshyk knew he would reach out -- one way or another -- on January 14 if he was alive and well.

"I was sure he would call or find some way to congratulate me. But I had had a very bad dream and I already knew something was wrong," she told AFP in Kyiv wearing black and holding her two-year-old son Viktor.

"On January 15, I found out he had died." More than one year after Moscow invaded, Slyshyk is among a growing number of women widowed by Russian forces and left to count the cost of Ukraine's determination to hold out and push Moscow's invasion back.

Slyshyk said a social media group for war widows she joined had more than 300 members after her husband was killed defending Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, but it had doubled in size since.

President Volodymyr Zelensky last August hosted widows and their children at an honours ceremony to reassure next of kin their loved ones' sacrifice had not been in vain.

"They will remain forever at battle. But they live on in the memory of their relatives," he said, greeting mourning women and their children one by one.