Time For Pakistan To Attract Foreign Investment To Build Accessory Business: Karen Chen

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Time for Pakistan to attract foreign investment to build accessory business: Karen Chen

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The epidemic has greatly accelerated the pace of digital transformation of enterprises, and the application of new technologies has also changed the way people consume.

It is the right time for Pakistan to take this opportunity and attract foreign investments to build the accessory business in the country and to develop more places to grow cotton and improve cotton quality, Ms Karen Chen, CEO of Challenge Fashion in an interview.

She recommended Pakistani government formulate a long-term cotton security policy to maintain minimum production of cotton as textile is the biggest export business and almost the standalone biggest industry for Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Pakistan has a large space for growth in accessories production. It is important to build a regional supply chain during the epidemic.

"Currently we only have garment factory and purchasing fabric from abroad or local market is quite inconvenient. Meanwhile, the majority of accessories are imported. Therefore, it is necessary to produce high-tech fabrics and transform them into high-value-added products. We are planning to set up a vertical factory for direct export and even considering the industry park as a supply chain export park so that more Chinese accessory companies making zippers, labels, buttons can move in,"Karen explained.

According to Karen, the main products of the factory are polyester and cotton blend sports garments. "Challenge Group in China enjoys a high reputation in developing technical fabrics and is expert at producing lightweight but warm, quick dry, odourless, comfortable and functional fabrics. Such products are designed under outdoor weather protection concept. Next to the skin base layer need to be lightweight, antibacterial, quick dry.

The second layer needs to be warm and compactable. Outwear needs to be waterproof, anti UV, durable. We are keen to introduce these technologies to Pakistan. To export products to China, the most difficult part is transportation."During the outbreak, the Karakoram Highway was blocked for more than 6 months, and it takes one month for shipping from Karachi to China. With the rise of online shopping, people tend to place more orders immediately to seize business opportunities." Karen stated that, "Pakistan can produce never-out-of-stock goods. But for short term or very fashionable items, it's hard for the country to catch up at present. We are expecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to connect railway from China to Pakistan and complete transportation within seven days."

