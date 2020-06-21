UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Time For Platitudes To Stop': Hamilton Launches Diversity Commission

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:00 AM

'Time for platitudes to stop': Hamilton launches diversity commission

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is launching his own diversity body to attract more black youngsters into motor racing, insisting the "time for token gestures is over".

Hamilton, a powerful and influential voice in the current anti-racism movements sweeping the globe, is the only black driver in F1.

He said he was teaming up with Britain's Royal academy of Engineering to launch The Hamilton Commission to help make motor racing "as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in".

"I've been fighting the stigma of racism throughout my racing career - from kids throwing things at me while karting, to being taunted by fans in black face at a 2007 Grand Prix, one of my first Formula One races," 35-year-old Hamilton said in an article in The Sunday Times.

"Despite my success in the sport, the institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist.

"It is not enough to point to me, or to a single new black hire, as a meaningful example of progress. Thousands of people are employed across this industry and that group needs to be more representative of society." The research partnership wants to encourage young black people to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Hamilton hopes that will then open up avenues for them to boost the number of minorities represented in Formula One.

"The time for platitudes and token gestures is over," added the six-time world champion.

"I hope that The Hamilton Commission enables real, tangible and measurable change.

"When I look back in 20 years, I want to see the sport that gave a shy, working-class black kid from Stevenage so much opportunity, become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in."

Related Topics

World Technology Driver Young Hamilton Progress Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

8 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

9 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

9 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

10 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

10 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.