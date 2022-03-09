UrduPoint.com

'Time Is Now' For Gender Equality: UN Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

'Time is now' for gender equality: UN leaders

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow' is the theme for the UN's commemoration of International Women's Day on Tuesday, celebrating the work of women and girls in fighting climate change and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior UN officials joined women activists, artists, politicians and others from around the world, for an online event to mark the day, observed annually on March 8.

Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram is scheduled to speak in the ongoing Security Council debate on women's rights Tuesday afternoon.

While recognizing women's leadership across all walks of life, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that "in too many areas, the clock on women's rights is moving backwards", with COVID-19 a prime example.

The crisis has kept girls and women out of classrooms and workplaces, and contributed to rising poverty and violence, among other setbacks.

"We cannot emerge from the pandemic with the clock spinning backwards on gender equality," Guterres said in a video message played at the event. "We need to turn the clock forward on women's rights. The time is now." Progress towards a more gender-equal world is being undermined by multiple interlocking and compounding crises, according to Sima Bahous, Executive Director at UN Women.

"Currently, we are witnessing the horrifying situation in Ukraine where the impacts on women and girls, including the hundreds of thousands displaced, remind us: all conflicts, from Ukraine to Myanmar to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Yemen, exact their highest price from women and girls," she said. "The Secretary-General has been clear, War must stop." Meanwhile, climate change and environmental degradation are increasing insecurity, for individuals and countries, with women and girls disproportionately affected.

Bahous said the international community has the chance to put them at the centre of planning and action, and to integrate gender perspective into global and national laws and policies.

"We have the opportunity to re-think, re-frame and re-allocate resources. We have the opportunity to benefit from the leadership of women and girl environmental defenders and climate activists to guide our planet's conservation.

We need indigenous women's inter-generational knowledge, practices and skills," she added.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, noted that a sustainable future is possible because governments have adopted frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Earlier, he had pointed out how despite their contributions, women remain "under-represented, under-supported, and unrecognized" in the social, economic and political fields needed for sustainable recovery.

"We must strengthen mechanisms that provide pathways and support for ingenuity, ambition, and creativity, from all people who have the skill and the drive. And we must remove the barriers that prevent women from engaging," Shahid said.

Next week, the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) begins its annual session, which will also examine gender equality in climate change, environmental, and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes.

"For a sustainable tomorrow, the gendered impacts of climate change must be confronted decisively and urgently," said Commission Chair, Ambassador Mathu Joyini of South Africa.

She underlined commitment towards realizing "a robust set of agreed conclusions which will place women and girls firmly at the centre of climate and sustainability solutions." American poet and activist, Amanda Gorman, was among the artists who contributed to the UN commemoration.

Now 24, she gained international acclaim for her poem 'The Hill We Climb', delivered at the inauguration of US President Joseph Biden in January last year.

In her poem 'Earthrise', played at the UN event, Ms. Gorman emphasizes how "Climate change is the single greatest challenge of our time", and everyone has a role in protecting the planet.

"All of us bring light to exciting solutions never tried before/For it is our hope that implores us, at our uncompromising core/To keep rising up for an earth more than worth fighting for."

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan World United Nations Ukraine Yemen Guide Paris Sendai Progress Price Myanmar South Africa January March Women Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 PTI to overcome situation in wake of no-trust moti ..

PTI to overcome situation in wake of no-trust motion: Imran Ismail

9 minutes ago
 Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

9 minutes ago
 Public well aware of opposition's drama of no conf ..

Public well aware of opposition's drama of no confidence motion: Asad Umer

1 hour ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian oil imports

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian oil imports

1 hour ago
 5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>