Time 'running Out': Aid Agencies Urge Immediate Action On Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Four months into Sudan's conflict, the situation is spiralling out of control, with mass displacement and millions on the verge of famine, humanitarian organisations warned Tuesday, urging immediate international action.

Since Sudan's conflict erupted on April 15, the country has been plunged into a dire humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations also warning of arbitrary killings.

In a joint appeal, the heads of 20 global organisations pointed out that "more than six million Sudanese people are one step away from famine".

"The situation is spiralling out of control," said the statement, signed by the heads of numerous United Nations agencies, along with organisations including Save the Children and CARE.

The signatories pointed out that more than 14 million children need humanitarian aid and over four million people have fled the fighting, either within the war-ravaged country or as refugees to neighbouring states.

