(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman World Forum for Peace and Justice, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai highlighted the need for invoking the fourth Geneva Convention on Kashmir where war crimes against humanity were being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces.

Addressing a webinar organized by Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), he endorsed the move of NATO, which invoked the 4th Geneva Convention because crimes against humanity were being committed in Ukraine.

"It is due that world powers need to invoke 4th Geneva Convention in Kashmir where again the crimes against humanity are being committed with impunity," he said.

Fai said the world powers do have national interests, however, when they themselves face the issue of international peace and security or confront an extreme situation like Ukraine, they start speaking the moral language.

He said that was exactly what happened when the United States got involved in the Ukraine crisis.

President Biden said on October 12, 2022, "We will not tolerate illegal attempts at annexation or the theft of a neighbor's land by force. We will stand up for international law, the UN Charter." He urged the Kashmiri diaspora to join hands and persuade the members of the Human Rights Council to pay heed to the recommendation made by the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights (UNHCHR) and establish 'Commission of Enquiry' to assess the situation in Kashmir.

Among others, the webinar was also participated by Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AJK), Mahmood Ahmad Saghar; Convener Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir Ghulam Muhammad Safi, President Kashmir House, Istanbul & Vice Chairman Kashmir Diaspora Coalition Dr. Mubeen Shah, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed and Professor Taimoor Akbar Choudhury and Muhammad Shakeel, former station director AJK Radio.