Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) As 76th death anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed a few days back, nation is still struggling to revitalize his vision for making the country a prosperous welfare state.

With more than 77 years down the road after Pakistan was came into being, the country passed through different phases on way to the destination envisioned by ‘Father of the Nation.’ But hurdles after hurdles hampered this journey and the country is still confronting gigantic issues like political harmony, speedy dispensation of justice, economic revival and internal and external security threats.

No doubt that Quaid’s personality, vision and struggle is recognized globally but materialization of his vision still seems like a dream as the nation is waiting miracles to happen for rectification of the time lost on way to progress and prosperity. So, the time is passing fast and limited clues are left.

Stanley Wolpert, a renowned academic, historian and writer had stated in his famous book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ that ‘few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.’

No doubt it is a great acknowledgement for the leader and his unflinching struggle for a separate motherland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent. But seeing through the annals of history, we find that we remained lost somewhere in the dust oozing out from our own follies as well as conspiracies of our evil wishers, still looking for a way to rush out of this dust storm.

Lot of experiences made time and again by different regimes and rulers to hammer out our problems dashed down to ground due to one reason or the other and once again we are on crossroads of history seeking a clue to reach our destination. Can it be the noble principles of governance envisioned by our great Quaid?

“Wolper‘s remarks signified the political stature of Quaid e Azam who was a leader of par excellence and commitment. It was his undefeated courage that kneed down his treacherous opponents like Nehru and colonial rulers,” remarked Younas Khan, Chairman Pakistan Studies Department University of Peshawar.

“It was unfortunate that intrigues starting from the very beginning against a nascent state posed serious challenges to our rulers. Traps after traps kept us dragging away from our destination,” Younas Khan said.

But, still he was hopeful to find a way out for our success in Quaid’s vision as he stated, “if we still follow his vision diligently and in letter and spirit, we can emerge to highest pinnacle from bewilderment.

”

As the desire for following Quaid’s vision is still alive at top level, we may have hope for a better future as stated by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their messages on Quaid’s anniversary.

“I am sure that by acting upon his (Quaid-e-Azam) teachings and advice, we can make Pakistan strong and prosperous," said President Zardari. "Quaid-e-Azam's vision for Pakistan was fundamentally democratic as he firmly believed in a state where all citizens, irrespective of religion, would be equal before the law.”

"Muhammad Ali Jinnah's struggle not only laid the foundation of Pakistan's democratic system but continues to influence our aspirations for parliamentary democracy and communal harmony," the President said. “Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan based on Islamic principles of democracy and socio-economic justice."

Prime Minister Shehbaz,Sharif also remarked that the Freedom Movement serves as a testament to Quaid’s political acumen and visionary leadership, reflecting his dedication to the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

“The Quaid's unwavering commitment to principles of democracy, social justice and equality laid the foundation for a nation where every citizen could aspire to thrive despite diverse cultures,” the Premier said.

"In remembering the Quaid-e-Azam, we are also reminded of our duty to the future generations. It is our responsibility to instill in them the values of integrity, hard work and patriotism that Jinnah embodied," he stated.

Since, we are well aware of Quaid’s vision and have a will to tread on his footsteps, we need national unity, justice and equality to create a nation where peace prevails and justice is served as stated by the Prime Minister.

“We can achieve every goal in life by strictly adhering to Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline,” remarked Professor Dr AZ Hilali, former chairman, political science department, university of Peshawar.

“By revisiting symbols of the Quaid’s legacy, every strata of life must be encouraged, properly guided and taught the noble principles of Quaid’s philosophy in syllabi to evolve a nation that earns respect among comity of nations,” he said.

As Pakistan continues to navigate its path forward, the memories and ideals of its founder remain a guiding light. What we need is to decide, once and for all that each state organ strictly adheres to Quaid’s teachings and his vision for galloping off on road to national harmony and coherence, strong economy and defence, speedy justice and above all welfare of its people.

APP/fam/maz (APP Feature Service)