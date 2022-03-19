UrduPoint.com

Timely Steps Netting Current Account Deficit: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Timely steps netting current account deficit: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government's timely actions to contain the current account deficit bore fruits as the monthly deficit shrank to the lowest figures of $0.5 billion in February, during the current fiscal year.

In a tweet, the prime minister further said that country's exports had been close to all-time high with imports nosediving by 21 percent.

"Timely actions to contain current account deficit bear fruit. Deficit shrank to only $0.5bn in Feb,$2bn lower than in Jan & lowest monthly deficit so far this fiscal yr (year). Exports close to all-time high & imports down 21% from their peak & strong growth in large scale manufacturing," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Twitter February From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

29 minutes ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

54 minutes ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

1 hour ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

2 hours ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

3 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>