UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Times Closes 2019 With Profit, Lifts Subscription Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Times closes 2019 with profit, lifts subscription prices

New York, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The New York Times said Thursday it closed the books for 2019 with higher profits as it unveiled plans to boost the cost of digital subscriptions which are seen as a key to the newspaper's future.

Profits rose 24 percent in the fourth quarter to $68 million and the company posted net income of $140 million for the year.

Overall revenue rose one percent in the quarter to $508 million and to $1.8 billion for the year.

Chief executive Mark Thompson said the group would be increasing the price of digital subscriptions for the first time since 2011 when it launched its paywall.

He added that the paper's subscribers know their fees play an essential role in maintaining the "quality, breadth and depth" of the output.

The cost of a basic digital subscription for four weeks will rise to $17 from $15, the company said.

At the end of the year the prestigious daily had some 5.25 million subscribers across digital and print, including more than four million digital-only customers.

The Times added some 342,000 net digital-only subscriptions in the fourth quarter including 232,000 for the core news service, along with gains for its crossword and cooking products.

The Times has been making slow progress as it shifts to a digital model in which a majority of revenues come from subscribers but it has maintained what is believed to be the largest news staff in the United States.

Related Topics

Company Thompson Progress Price New York United States 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

7 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.