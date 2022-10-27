UrduPoint.com

Times Have Changed, Says Vanuatu's First Woman MP In 14 Years

October 27, 2022

Port Vila, Vanuatu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Gloria Julia King, the first woman elected to the Vanuatu parliament in 14 years, said entering the male-dominated house shows that times have changed in the Pacific nation.

King based her campaign around creating more opportunities for women in a country where gender violence is common and they have long been disadvantaged in employment and education.

She will join the 52-member national legislature when it next sits on November 4.

"I am very honoured to be the one voice representing the women of Vanuatu ... to table their concerns in parliament," King said.

"Coming from a very traditional background, I think the main challenge was getting everyone to accept ... that time has changed," King told AFP.

