UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Times' Russia Report Is 'virtual Treason,' Trump Says

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Times' Russia report is 'virtual treason,' Trump says

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused The New York Times of "a virtual act of treason," after it reported the US is stepping up digital incursions into Russia's electric power grid.

Current and former government officials have described the classified deployment of American computer code inside Russia's power grid and other targets, the Times reported.

The action is intended partly as a warning but also to leave the US poised to conduct cyberstrikes in the event of a major conflict between the US and Russia, the newspaper said.

Trump tweeted that the accusations were "NOT TRUE," calling the media "corrupt" and repeating accusations that journalists are "the enemy of the people." "Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia," he wrote.

"This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country." The Times report came after an investigation by US special counsel Robert Mueller of alleged hacking by Russia's GRU intelligence agency and social media manipulation by Russia's internet Research Agency to benefit Trump's election campaign.

Mueller detailed a disturbing number of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia ahead of the 2016 poll.

Trump claimed the report cleared him of wrongdoing. On the question of obstruction of justice, the report did not conclude Trump committed a crime, but Mueller wrote that "it also does not exonerate him."

Related Topics

Election Internet Russia Social Media Trump New York United States 2016 Media Event Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.