Timor-Leste Edges Host Cambodia To Win Group A In AFF U23 Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Timor-Leste beat host Cambodia 1-0 on Sunday to win Group A in the final group fixture of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022.

With the Philippines edging Brunei 2-1 in an inconsequent tie of the group across town at the Prince Stadium, Cambodia were expecting to win the group phase on a high after picking up the full points in their first two matches.

But it was not to be when defender Yue Safy headed in an own goal off a rifling shot from Filomeno Da Costa in the 18th minute to hand Timor Leste the victory and the group.

"I am so happy and these boys deserved it to make the semifinals. We have been working with this team for the past two years," Timor Leste head coach Bruno Maciel said.

"We have our moments in the first half and we could have scored some goals. Cambodia controlled the second half but they did not have any real chance," he added.

Timor Leste won Group A with seven points while Cambodia will now have to wait for the outcome of the match between Thailand and Vietnam on Feb. 22 to see if they have the chance to make the cut to the semifinals this year.

"It was a very tough and difficult game as compared to our previous matches," Cambodian head coach Hirose Ryu said. "We were not able to calm down and could not work our system, and that made things hard for us in the second half."Held from Feb. 14 to 26 at two venues, namely the Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium in the capital, there are nine teams contesting for the AFF U23 Championship 2022 after reigning champions Indonesia and Myanmar withdrew due to COVID-19 complications.

Cambodia had been placed in Group A, along with Brunei, the Philippines and Timor-Leste, while Group B features only Malaysia and Laos, as Group C includes Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

