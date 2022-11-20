UrduPoint.com

Tinypreneurs Festivity Attract Crowds At PNCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Tinypreneurs festivity attract crowds at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Tinypreneurs- an event of kid entrepreneurs pulled crowds of youngsters and families to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Sunday providing a unique fun and learning experience to the young minds.

The event showcased stalls by kid entrepreneurs featuring foods, pot painting, recycled stuff, fine arts, various activities, and many other attractions empowering children and moms through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and soft skills and exploring the different colors and the artist within the youngsters.

The Tinypreneurs is a nonprofit venture by Mariah Suleman that promotes entrepreneurship amongst young children and teenagers. They also support mom entrepreneurs and help kids make their own brands. "It is an excellent platform to test your ideas for potential businesses further. Children learn the essential soft skills of marketing, and communication and polish their creative and social skills at the fair," said Mariah while talking to APP.

Mariah is a BarRister at Law by education and she is a motivational speaker on confidence building for young women, school-going children, and university students.

The winter edition Festival of Tinypreneurs by Mariah S. had as many as 50 stalls managed by children and some mothers too. The children were the front runners at this fair and it was a treat to see them have fun, earn money, and be their boss at their little shops for this one special day arranged by the Tinypreneurs.

Among the attractions, Daud's stall belongs to an 8.5-year-old who is a student and has been part of Tinypreneurs since he was 5 years old. Now he is getting better at marketing and presentation every passing year.

He managed the tea and fries stall for little eaters. The stalls were also environment friendly to create awareness among the youth to choose activities for a healthy environment around them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Fine Young Money Women Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

20 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

22 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

22 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.