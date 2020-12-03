UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tirana To Host First Final Of New UEFA Conference League

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Tirana to host first final of new UEFA Conference League

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Albanian capital Tirana will be the host for the first final of the new third-tier UEFA Conference League in 2022, European football's governing body announced on Thursday.

The final will be played at the brand-new 21,690-capacity National Arena on May 25, 2022.

The Conference League is being introduced as a new tournament from the 2021/22 season as part of a restructuring of Europe's club competitions. UEFA confirmed it would run until at least 2024.

It will feature three qualifying rounds and a play-off round before a 32-team group stage like the current format for the Champions League, with the Europa League group stage being reduced from 48 to 32 teams.

Like the Europa League, matches will be played on Thursdays, although the final will be on a Wednesday.

The UEFA Conference League will largely be seen as an opportunity for teams from outwith Europe's biggest leagues to win a continental trophy, but clubs from the biggest leagues will still take part.

The team finishing sixth in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A will enter the Conference League at the play-off stage, as well as the side that comes fifth in France's Ligue 1.

Related Topics

Football Europe France Tirana Albanian May From Premier League

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

41 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

41 minutes ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scienti ..

2 minutes ago

Seven injured in road mishap

2 minutes ago

CDA Chief directs for speedy completion of road ca ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.