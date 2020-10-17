UrduPoint.com
Tired But Defiant: 100 Days Of Protests In Bulgaria

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Tired but defiant: 100 days of protests in Bulgaria

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :In a hundred days of sweeping and at times violent protests, thousands of Bulgarians have tightened the screws on the political elite -- but this, they say, is only the beginning.

"I am tired of the government's refusal to hear our demands, but I keep protesting as an act of defiance," Mila Loarova, a 39-year-old puppet theatre actress and director, snaps.

On the 100th day of protests in Sofia on Friday, several thousand people braved pouring rain to once again demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his conservative cabinet, as well as the country's chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev.

They accuse the government of favoritism, dependence on powerful oligarchs and weaponising prosecutions against political opponents -- the most serious accusations Borisov has faced during his almost ten years in power.

"Our problem lies in the mere perception of what is normal. We are so used to corruption, nepotism, broken pavements, road potholes, ugly buildings, wrecked cars that for us what an ordinary European would consider inadmissible has turned into something ordinary," says Kolarova's partner, Vladimir Vasilev.

