'Tired' Kean Out Of Italy World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy striker Moise Kean has been ruled out of upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of "fatigue", the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Kean, who is on loan this season at Paris Saint-Germain from Premier League side Everton, has been released to return to the French club.

"Kean has suffered from a state of fatigue that makes him unavailable for the next matches of the national team against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania," the FICG said in a statement.

"For this reason, Kean was excluded from the list of the Azzurri squad and this morning he will return to his club Paris Saint-Germain." Keane has scored twice in eight appearances for the 'Azzurri'.

Italy play Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday, followed by Bulgaria three days later and Lithuania on March 31.

Coach Roberto Mancini has recovered Inter Milan players Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi who had been unable to join the team following a coronavirus-outbreak in the northern club.

