Titans topple Chiefs, Falcons stun Saints on topsy-turvy NFL day

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 418 yards and three touchdowns but it wasn't enough as the Tennessee Titans spoiled his return from injury with a 35-32 victory over the Chiefs in just one of Sunday's NFL shockers.

In New Orleans, the Saints saw their six-game winning streak snapped by the Atlanta Falcons, who sacked Saints quarterback Drew Brees six times in a 26-9 triumph.

NFC South leaders New Orleans dropped to 7-2 while division stragglers Atlanta improved to 2-7.

In Nashville, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill piloted the hosts 61 yards in four plays in less than a minute and found Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown with 23 seconds remaining.

Tannehill then ran for a two-point conversion that put the Titans up 35-32.

The Chiefs' bid to force overtime with a last-gasp field goal was thwarted as the Titans blocked the effort as time expired.

"We just kept fighting," said Tannehill, whose Titans notched their third victory in four weeks to improve to 5-5.

"I think that's one thing this team has done all year, We've got a bunch of guys who believe in each other, have a lot of confidence. No matter what happens, we're just going to keep fighting and find a way to win games." The Chiefs, who had been without reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Mahomes for two games as he recovered from a dislocated kneecap, had looked on the way to victory in a surprisingly tight game when they stopped Tennessee on a fourth down with less than two minutes to play.

But Mahomes was sacked on third down and a field goal attempt was botched -- giving the Titans better position for what proved a winning drive.

Astonishingly, it wasn't even close in New Orleans, where Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan returned from a sprained ankle and completed 20 of 35 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Atlanta's newly signed South Korean kicker Koo Young-hoe booted four field goals for the Falcons, who became the first 1-7 team to beat a 7-1 team since the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts in November of 2003.

New Orleans hurt their own cause with 11 penalties costing them 85 yards and the Atlanta defense -- who had mustered just seven sacks all season, punished Brees.

"They beat us well in all three areas, they played better than us," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Pick a situation and there's a good chance they won that situation." The Cleveland Browns earned their first home win of the season, snapping a four-game skid with a dramatic 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Trailing 16-12, the Browns launched a 10-play, 82-yard drive capped by quarterback Baker Mayfield's seven-yard TD pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

Rookie kicker Austin Seibert delivered the extra point for a 19-16 lead, and Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field goal attempt with 17 seconds remaining that would have forced overtime.

In Chicago, the Bears ended a four-game losing streak with a 2013 win over the Detroit Lions, who were without quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions did not confirm an ESPN report that Stafford has broken bones in his spine, saying only that doctors hadn't cleared him to play.

In Indianapolis, the Miami Dolphins notched just their second win of the season, coming up with a big defensive stop in the waning minutes to beat the Colts 16-12.

There were no surprises in Cincinnati, where Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's threw for three touchdowns and produced a scintillating 47-yard TD run in a 49-13 rout of the Bengals.

NFC North leaders Baltimore won their fifth straight and notched their second win of the season over last-placed division rivals Cincinnati.

The Green Bay Packers fended off an upset at snowy Lambeau Field, beating the Carolina Panthers 24-16.

In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown to help the Buccaneers halted a four-game losing streak with a 30-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray set a rookie record for most passing attempts without an interception when he took the streak to 177 in the first quarter.

He had run the streak to 211 before he was intercepted late in the contest -- the first time he was picked off since September 29.