Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Los Angeles FC believe Giorgio Chiellini can propel the team towards a first Major League Soccer crown after the veteran Italy and Juventus defender confirmed his move to the club on Monday.

Chiellini joins a Los Angeles team that is riding high in Major League Soccer this season, leading the Western Conference standings with 29 points from 14 games.

The 37-year-old centre-back brings a wealth of experience to LAFC's title-chasing squad after a career that includes nine Serie A titles and a European Championship with Italy.

That knowledge of what it takes to drag a team over the line proved hugely attractive to LAFC, who have yet to win a major honor since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2018.

"What is so valuable and what is unique about Giorgio is how easily he imparts his experience and his wisdom to other players," LAFC general manager John Thorrington told AFP.

"With the young group we have here, we think it would be incredibly valuable and benefits LAFC as well as the careers of the young players.

"When we look at our players, everything we do is about winning.

And obviously Giorgio has won pretty much everything there is to win in our sport. And he not only has been on teams that won, he was the leader of those teams.

"For us it was an unique opportunity. I don't think there are many players in the world with his track record of winning and his experience." Chiellini said on Italian radio on Monday that he needed "an experience elsewhere in order to slowly end my career as a player".

"I can move to a growing league where I can also grow myself," he told Radio Anch'io Sport.

Chiellini did not say when he would quit playing but added that he would was "mentally ready to work as a director".

"I would like to get involved with everything that happens off the pitch, but it's going to take hard work, patience and sacrifice," he said.

He quit international football at the start of the month after being capped 117 times for his country and winning Euro 2020 last summer.

The centre-back was hoping to take part in one more World Cup, but Italy missed out on the 2022 tournament in Qatar, hastening his departure.

