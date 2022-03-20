Tnzania releases updated COVID-19 international travel advisory

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Tanzanian health authorities have released an updated COVID-19 international travel advisory in which fully vaccinated travelers, including Tanzanians, returning residents and those in transit, will be exempted from COVID-19 test requirements.

"Travelers will be required to present a valid vaccination certificate with QR code for verification upon arrival," said the updated COVID-19 travel advisory released late Friday by the Ministry of Health.

The travel advisory that became effective from March 17 and signed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health Abel Makubi said the only accepted vaccines are those which have been approved by the government of Tanzania and the World Health Organization.

The travel advisory said travelers who are not fully vaccinated, unvaccinated and those not eligible for vaccination due to their country's policy will be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR or NAAT certificate with QR code obtained within 72 hours before departure. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated and have no negative COVID-19 RT-PCR certificate will be tested for COVID-19 using RT PCR test at their own cost of 100 U.S. Dollars for Tanzania mainland.