To The Moon And Beyond: NASA's Artemis Program

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022

Cape Canaveral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Artemis program is NASA's plan to return humans to the Moon as a stepping stone for an eventual voyage to Mars.

Twelve men walked on the Moon between 1969 and 1972 and one of the goals of Artemis is to put the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface.

The first test flight of an uncrewed Artemis rocket is to take place on Monday.

The name Artemis was chosen to echo that of the Apollo program.

Artemis, in Greek mythology, was the twin sister of Apollo and a goddess associated with the Moon.

