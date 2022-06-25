UrduPoint.com

Toblerone Chocolate To Be Made Outside Swiss Homeland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Toblerone will have to drop "of Switzerland" from its packaging as the world-famous mountain-shaped chocolate will no longer be exclusively produced in its home country from 2023.

Established in 1908 in the Tobler family factory, the instantly-recognisable triangular chocolate is produced exclusively in Bern, the Alpine nation's capital.

But the brand's owner, US food giant Mondelez International, said Toblerone will open a new production line in Slovakia by the end of 2023 "to respond to the growing demand".

The move proved hard to swallow for some in Switzerland, unhappy to see a cherished national icon going abroad -- especially one which features the famous pyramid-shaped Matterhorn mountain on its packaging and the bear of Bern, symbol of the city.

Mondelez International told AFP in an emailed statement that it was continuing to invest in the Bern plant, "the homeland of Toblerone".

"Bern is an important part of our history and will continue to be so in the future," it said.

The launch of a production line in Slovakia, where Mondelez also produces Milka and Suchard chocolates, "will unlock significant capacity" at the Bern site, which will eventually allow it to "manufacture millions of additional bars," Mondelez said.

