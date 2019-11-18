UrduPoint.com
Todd Seizes Mexico Lead In Bid For Back-to-back PGA Wins

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Todd seizes Mexico lead in bid for back-to-back PGA wins

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :American Brendon Todd, coming off a victory two weeks ago in Bermuda, fired a six-under par 65 Sunday to seize a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the US PGA Mayakoba Classic.

Players went directly into the final round, rushing to try and complete the last 36 holes before sunset at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, after heavy rain washed out all play Thursday.

Todd won his first US PGA crown in his 77th tour start at the 2014 Byron Nelson Championship then ended a five-year win drought two weeks ago by capturing the Bermuda Championship and hopes to collect titles in consecutive starts.

Todd opened his third round with his lone bogey, but followed with birdies at the second and third holes, another at the sixth hole and back-to-back birdies at the ninth and 10th holes.

He added birdies at the par-5 13th and par-4 16th to top the leaderboard.

Fellow Americans Harris English and Vaughn Taylor began the fourth round one stroke back on 197 with countryman Adam Long and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz another stroke adrift.

American Pat Perez and Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz shared sixth on 201.

