Todd wins in Bermuda with final round birdie blitz

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Brendon Todd fired a nine-under-par final round of 62 to win the PGA Tour's inaugural Bermuda Championship on Sunday.

The journeyman US professional surged to victory by four shots at the Port Royal Golf Club course in Southampton after a spectacular birdie blitz on the front nine.

The 34-year-old, whose only other PGA Tour win came at the Byron Nelson in 2014, reeled off seven consecutive birdies during a remarkable display to reach the turn at seven under.

Three more birdies on the back nine took him to 10 under before he dropped a shot on the final hole, leaving him with a 24-under-par score of 260.

"I'm overcome with emotion right now, so excited. I haven't even thought about the tournaments I'll get in," said Todd, who earns a two-year exemption on the back of the victory.

"I've really enjoyed this tournament. The golf course was in great shape and it fit my eye really well." Todd's final day fireworks were too much for overnight leader Harry Higgs, who had started the day two shots clear of the field.

Higgs closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 20 under, four shots back from Todd.

Four players finished tied for third, with Hank Lebioda the biggest final day mover after closing with an eight-under-par 63.

Lebioda played flawlessly with eight birdies and 10 pars to grab a share of third on 18 under after 72 holes.

Aaron Wise, Brian Gay and Scottie Scheffler also finished on 18 under.