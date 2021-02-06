UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Togo Opposition Paper Suspended For 'defaming Minister'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Togo opposition paper suspended for 'defaming minister'

Lome, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Togo's media watchdog has suspended a pro-opposition newspaper for four months for allegedly defaming a government minister.

It is not the first time the biweekly L'Alternative has fallen foul of the authorities in the tiny West African state.

The country's communications authority HAAC, which regulates the media, suspended the paper on Friday after a complaint from Housing Minister Koffi Tsolenyanu, who is also a notary.

A report in L'Alternative had questioned Tsolenyanu's administration of the estate of wealthy trader Georges Kudawoo, who died in 1940.

The HAAC said the paper's director had provided no proof of its allegations during a hearing on Friday, and had declined to rectify the story.

It said the paper had "defamed and harmed the honour and dignity" of the minister and had failed to respect a professional code of conduct.

L'Alternative was also suspended in March last year after a complaint by France's former ambassador about an article.

Togo is often accused by rights groups of cracking down on opposition politicians and media.

Related Topics

Hearing France Died March Media From Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

51 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

51 minutes ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

33 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

33 minutes ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.