Tokyo 2020 CEO reiterates Olympics will not be postponed again

TOKYO, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo 2020 organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto reiterated here on Friday that the postponed Olympics will never be pushed back again or canceled although the COVID-19 state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area has been extended by two weeks.

Muto told Japan's Kyodo news agency, "There are people who say the games should be postponed, but from my view, pushing them back is impossible.

"Holding them in July is the latest option."He said athletes will not be able to train under pressure if the games is pushed back to 2022 and the international community will not stand behind this idea.

Muto added that the organizers cannot secure the athletes' village for another year as residents are scheduled to start moving into new condos there in March 2024. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8.