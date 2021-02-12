UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Chief Mori Resigns

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Tokyo 2020 chief Mori resigns

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori has announced his resignation on Friday due to protests over his sexist remarks about women last week.

The 83-year-old former Japanese prime minister made the announcement at a special meeting of its executive members.

He told the meeting that his inappropriate remarks have caused chaos and wish to "resign as president as of today".

Mori, who was appointed to head the Olympic organizing committee in January 2014, said on February 3 at a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee, "Women have a strong sense of rivalry.

.. if one female member raises her hand to speak, everyone will think they need to say something too." He made an apology at a news conference afterward but protests over these remarks have shown no sign of abating in the past week.

Former head of Japanese Football Association Kaburo Kawabuchi has been reported to take over but the 84-year-old is considering not accepting the offer in what would be a sharp turnaround from his comments the previous day, the Kyodo news agency said.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Tokyo January February Women 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

23 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

51 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.