UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Organisers Delay Decision On Local Spectators Until June

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Tokyo 2020 organisers delay decision on local spectators until June

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics organisers Wednesday said they won't decide how many spectators -- if any -- can attend the Games until June, as coronavirus surges raise fresh uncertainty.

"As we look into the evolving situation with the domestic infections status involving new strains, we have agreed that a decision regarding spectator capacity at the Olympic and Paralympic venues will be made in June," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

Related Topics

Tokyo June 2020 Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

52 seconds ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

1 minute ago

Int'l garden festival kicks off in Beijing

13 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping tec ..

13 minutes ago

People get free masks, sanitizers with warning to ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.