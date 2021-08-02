Tokyo 2020 sailing competitions postponed due to weather

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :-- Monday's sailing competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

According to organizers, all Monday's races, namely the men's 49er and the women's 49er FX, have been postponed until Tuesday, in addition to the races scheduled for that day.

Tamara Echegoyen Dominguez and Paula Barcelo Martin of Spain, who are ranked fourth overall in the women's 49er FX, commented on the light wind conditions prior to the medal race.

"It affects all the boats in the same way, but whatever happens we have the experience to face it," Dominguez said.