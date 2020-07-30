UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Asks Restaurants, Bars To Shut Early As Virus Spikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Tokyo asks restaurants, bars to shut early as virus spikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's governor called Thursday for restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours to shut earlier to help contain the coronavirus as the Japanese capital reported a record new number of infections.

"The current situation (in Tokyo) is more serious than before," Yuriko Koike said, citing expert opinions.

"There were several clusters in Tokyo... We have no time to waste." Japan has so far seen a comparatively small overall outbreak, with almost 32,500 infections and just over 1,000 deaths since the country detected its first COVID-19 case in January.

But the number of infections has been on the rise since the government lifted a state of emergency two months ago.

Businesses in the capital that serve alcohol and karaoke parlours will be asked to close at 10pm, from August 3 until the end of the month, Koike said.

The city's government will offer subsidies of 200,000 Yen ($1,900) to medium and small-sized firms that cooperate with the request, she added.

"It's not realistic to ask them to close entirely," she said.

The request is voluntary, with no penalties for those who don't comply, and comes as the capital announced 367 new coronavirus cases, a day after a new single-day nationwide figure of 1,264 cases.

Despite the rise in contagion, the government has said there is no need to reimpose non-compulsory but widely respected calls for people to stay at home and business to close their doors, as seen under the state of emergency.

Many of the new patients are younger people, with the number of severe cases and new deaths so far not spiking, and government officials argue that the healthcare system is not yet facing the prospect of being overwhelmed.

Related Topics

Governor Business Tokyo Japan January August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Why did Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza step down ..

12 minutes ago

India records a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-1 ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

1 hour ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.