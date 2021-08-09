Tokyo confirms 4,066 new COVID-19 infections, tougher measures introduced in 8 more prefectures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Tokyo, hosting the Olympics while under a state of emergency, reported 4,066 new COVID-19 cases on the last day of the games on Monday, topping 4,000 for the fifth straight day.

Tokyo confirmed 1,359 daily COVID-19 cases on July 23 when the Olympics formally started. Since then, the number of daily infections has entered an upward trend.

The capital's daily confirmed infections hit a record of 5,042 on Thursday, and the nationwide tally hit a record for the fourth consecutive day Saturday with 15,753 new infections.

The metropolitan government also reported Sunday that Tokyo's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,037 per day, surpassing 4,000 for the first time and rising 30 percent from the previous week.