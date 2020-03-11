UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Disney Parks Extend Closure Until Early April Over Virus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea said Wednesday the parks will remain closed through early April over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Oriental Land also said the openings of new zones and attractions, scheduled for April 15, will be pushed back to mid-May, as the government calls on the public to avoid unnecessary outings and crowded places.

