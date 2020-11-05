UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Football Final Postponed After Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Tokyo football final postponed after coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Japan's Levain Cup football final has been postponed after 13 players and staff at Kashiwa Reysol, including their coach, tested positive for the coronavirus, the J-League said.

Reysol, led by their Brazilian coach Nelsinho Baptista, were due to face FC Tokyo on Saturday at Tokyo's National Stadium -- the main venue for next year's postponed Olympics -- in front of a sold-out, socially distanced crowd of 24,000.

"We decided to cancel (the final) with a view to preventing further spread of infection," a J-League statement said late Wednesday.

A new date is yet to be decided.

Japan has been allowing limited audiences at sports events, but is testing capacity crowds at baseball stadiums with a view to easing current restrictions.

Tokyo is keen to show it can stage large-scale sporting events safely ahead of next year's Olympic Games. The Nikkan Sports daily reported that Tokyo 2020 organisers had planned to attend the Levain Cup final as observers.

