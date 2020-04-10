(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko on Friday outlined which businesses will be subjected to restrictions or asked to shut down completely as part of the capital's measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Koike told a press conference on the matter that Japanese "izakaya" pubs will be requested to close at 8:00 p.m. and that restaurants to stop serving alcohol by 7:00 p.m.

The restrictions will come into effect at midnight Friday, Koike said.

Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's three category plan, some businesses will be required to halt their operations completely, others requested to suspend their activities as dictated by individual circumstances, while some will be allowed to remain open if measures to curb the spread of the virus are taken.

Places where people typically gather in large groups will be required to halt their activities. These include business in the first category, such as live music venues, night clubs, internet cafes, pachinko parlors, sports clubs, game centers, cinemas and universities.

Essential services which fall under the third category, like medical institutions, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, public transport providers and financial services, among others, will remain open provided they take measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Koike's announcement followed the central government's announcement of a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic covering Tokyo and six other prefectures across Japan on Tuesday.

Since the emergency declaration, the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments had been wrangling over the types of businesses to be subjected to closures or restrictions, and when the special measures in the capital, the epicenter of the virus in Japan, should come into effect.

Koike wanted to expedite the application of the new measures in the capital, whereas the central government was eyeing the restrictions and closures of businesses in Tokyo to be applied a fortnight later, as the economic impact of those measures could spread to other prefectures.

"The situation of virus infections in Tokyo is very urgent," Koike said on Friday. She went on to say that the metropolitan government had given "top priority to protecting the lives of Tokyo residents in compiling the measures." Japan's health ministry and local governments said COVID-19 cases nationwide had totaled 5,655, with those recorded in Tokyo rising to 1,519 cases, after Tokyo recorded a new daily record for a second straight day on Thursday.

The central government conceded that the measures should be applied at an early juncture as the spread of the virus already burdened the nation's healthcare system.

Businesses that comply with the suspension request will be eligible for financial support, Koike said, with the metropolitan government planning to allocate 500,000 Yen (4,610 U.S. Dollars) to each compliant business.