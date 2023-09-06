Tokyo markets end higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Wednesday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street as a cheaper Yen supported the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.62 percent, or 204.26 points, to close at 33,241.02, while the broader Topix index was also up 0.62 percent, or 14.68 points, at 2,392.53.

The Dollar fetched 147.11 yen, down slightly from 147.65 yen in New York but up from 146.97 yen in late Tokyo hours on Tuesday.

Despite overnight Wall Street falls, "the yen's fall and media reports speculating about a positive outlook for the performance of major Japanese companies encouraged buying," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Most Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Shanghai, fell Wednesday as a jump in oil prices to 10-month highs rekindled worries of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

But in Tokyo, "investors' response to the falls of Chinese stocks was limited" as the yen's momentum to sell remained strong despite a senior financial ministry official warning against the Currency's depreciation, IwaiCosmo Security added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group rallied 1.68 percent to 12,690 yen, Toyota surged 2.39 percent to 2,651 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.82 percent to 34,110 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was up 1.02 percent at 1,230 yen while Mizuho Financial Group was 1.14 percent higher at 2,513.5 yen after a report said Japanese mega banks were expanding the shifting of IT and paper works from Japan to their units in India.