Tokyo markets end lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, the first trading day of the year, with investors treading carefully in the absence of new trading clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.45 percent, or 377.64 points, to end at 25,716.86, while the broader Topix index lost 1.25 percent, or 23.56 points, to 1,868.15.

The Dollar stood at 130.70 Yen after easing to 129.52 yen on Tuesday, against 130.92 yen in New York.

The first trading day of the year largely saw investors take a wait-and-see approach due to the "lack of new clues", Daiwa Securities Group said.

Looking ahead in 2023, the "economic downturn in Europe and the United States will be the focus of the market", Tokai Tokyo Securities said in a commentary.

Given the International Monetary Fund's positive economic outlook for Japan, stocks driven by domestic demand will likely favour traders in the world's third-largest economy, the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.07 percent to 5,640 yen, Toyota fell 0.74 percent to 1,799 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing declined 1.24 percent to 79,530 yen.

Meanwhile, Sony Group rose 1.29 percent to 10,165 yen.