Tokyo markets open higher

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday following rallies on Wall Street, where US employment data helped allay concerns over wage inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.77 percent, or 210.57 points, at 27,537.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 13.26 points, to 1,988.53.

The Dollar fetched 130.15 yen, against 130.10 Yen on Tuesday in New York.

The Tokyo market started stronger with investors responding to US gains linked to "waning concerns over wage inflation", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The US quarterly employment cost index came below expectations at 1.0 percent, suggesting "the peak inflation in the US is probably behind us", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

The data, Innes added, encourages "the shift in markets towards assuming the US will successfully achieve a soft landing".

All eyes will also be on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's press conference after the central bankers' meeting, watching for signals on how much further the Fed thinks it has to go to control inflation.

Investors in Tokyo "are likely to adopt a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the result" of the key policy meeting, Kanayama added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 0.86 percent to 6,197 yen, Sony Group gained 1.12 percent to 11,710 yen and Toyota rose 0.44 percent to 1,905 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.61 percent to 78,900 yen.