UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo markets open higher

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday following rallies on Wall Street, where US employment data helped allay concerns over wage inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.77 percent, or 210.57 points, at 27,537.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 13.26 points, to 1,988.53.

The Dollar fetched 130.15 yen, against 130.10 Yen on Tuesday in New York.

The Tokyo market started stronger with investors responding to US gains linked to "waning concerns over wage inflation", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The US quarterly employment cost index came below expectations at 1.0 percent, suggesting "the peak inflation in the US is probably behind us", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

The data, Innes added, encourages "the shift in markets towards assuming the US will successfully achieve a soft landing".

All eyes will also be on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's press conference after the central bankers' meeting, watching for signals on how much further the Fed thinks it has to go to control inflation.

Investors in Tokyo "are likely to adopt a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the result" of the key policy meeting, Kanayama added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 0.86 percent to 6,197 yen, Sony Group gained 1.12 percent to 11,710 yen and Toyota rose 0.44 percent to 1,905 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.61 percent to 78,900 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Powell New York Stocks Market Toyota (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

9 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

9 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

9 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

10 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

9 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.