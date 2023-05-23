Tokyo markets open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, with investors digesting a top US Republican's comment that no agreement had yet been reached with President Joe Biden on the debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.60 percent, or 185.59 points, at 31,272.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.42 percent, or 9.16 points, to 2,185.06.

The Dollar fetched 138.57 yen, against 138.57 Yen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks struggled for direction ahead of White House negotiations with Republican leaders to avert a US debt crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4 percent at 33,286.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,192.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 12,720.78.

"Washington lawmakers are still on the clock to solve the daunting debt limit dynamics, leaving market sentiment seemingly at the whim of every debt limit-related headline," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Shortly before the opening bell rang in Tokyo, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said his first one-on-one talks in months with President Biden had yielded no deal just yet, although he described the conversation as "productive." As they sat down for the meeting, Biden said: "I am optimistic we are going to make some progress." In Tokyo, "given the Nasdaq rebound and a cheaper yen, the market was seen starting higher," Monex senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota jumped 1.05 percent to 1,970.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing spiked 1.64 percent to 34,630 yen.

SoftBank Group, meanwhile, was down 0.13 percent to 5,211 yen after reports emerged that it was selling its stake in US investment manager Fortress Investment Group to Mubadala Capital.

Sony Group sagged 0.66 percent to 13,520 yen.