UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo markets open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, with investors digesting a top US Republican's comment that no agreement had yet been reached with President Joe Biden on the debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.60 percent, or 185.59 points, at 31,272.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.42 percent, or 9.16 points, to 2,185.06.

The Dollar fetched 138.57 yen, against 138.57 Yen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks struggled for direction ahead of White House negotiations with Republican leaders to avert a US debt crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4 percent at 33,286.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,192.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 12,720.78.

"Washington lawmakers are still on the clock to solve the daunting debt limit dynamics, leaving market sentiment seemingly at the whim of every debt limit-related headline," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Shortly before the opening bell rang in Tokyo, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said his first one-on-one talks in months with President Biden had yielded no deal just yet, although he described the conversation as "productive." As they sat down for the meeting, Biden said: "I am optimistic we are going to make some progress." In Tokyo, "given the Nasdaq rebound and a cheaper yen, the market was seen starting higher," Monex senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota jumped 1.05 percent to 1,970.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing spiked 1.64 percent to 34,630 yen.

SoftBank Group, meanwhile, was down 0.13 percent to 5,211 yen after reports emerged that it was selling its stake in US investment manager Fortress Investment Group to Mubadala Capital.

Sony Group sagged 0.66 percent to 13,520 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Washington White House Tokyo Progress New York Stocks Market Agreement Toyota Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

8 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

8 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

9 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

9 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

9 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.