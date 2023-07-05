Open Menu

Tokyo Markets Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investors vigilant against short-term overheating and searching for clues after a US market holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.69 percent, or 229.99 points, at 33,192.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.44 percent, or 10.12 points, to 2,296.25.

The Dollar stood at 144.48 yen, against the 144.44 Yen seen Tuesday in London.

Wall Street limped to a positive close in a half-session on Monday, with traders winding down for the Independence Day holiday.

In Tokyo, the market was seen starting weakly "in the absence of fresh incentives to buy during a Wall Street closure," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The wave of buying has caused "a sense of overheating in the (prestigious) Prime Market segment of Tokyo Stock Exchange," he said.

"The focus among investors will be on whether the Nikkei 225 will move lower after the morning sell-off."Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.30 percent to 6,831 yen, Sony Group lost 0.64 percent to 13,110 yen and Toyota slid 0.40 percent to 2,328.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plunged 2.73 percent to 35,630 yen.

