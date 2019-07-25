Tokyo Olympic construction race raises worker safety questions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :As Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparations enter their final stage, officials are touting the city's readiness, but activists and workers groups say speedy venue construction has had dangerous consequences.

The Olympic opening ceremony is now less than a year away and more than half the new venues being built for the Games are already complete.

"We are where we want to be," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike confidently told reporters earlier this month.

But some argue the city has kept on schedule at the cost of the health and safety of the thousands of workers building the sites.

An official tally shows there have been at least two deaths linked to Olympics construction in Tokyo.

In 2017, a 23-year-old Olympic stadium worker killed himself after clocking nearly 200 hours of overtime the month before, with the local labour office recognising his suicide as a case of death from overwork, a phenomenon known as "karoshi".

The following year, a man was crushed to death between a crane and scaffolding.

Fourteen people have also been injured during construction, according to official records through the end of 2018.

But while London had a near perfect construction safety record for the 2012 Games, Tokyo is still doing significantly better than other Olympic hosts.

In Rio, at least 11 people were killed during construction for the Games, and in Beijing authorities acknowledged at least six deaths but media reports said more than 10 people were killed.