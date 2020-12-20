UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympic Karate Gold Hope Kiyuna Contracts Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

Tokyo Olympic karate gold hope Kiyuna contracts Covid

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :World champion Ryo Kiyuna, one of the favourites to win men's kata gold when karate makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, has Covid-19, the Japan Karatedo Federation said.

Kiyuna won a record ninth consecutive Japan national championship last Sunday in Tokyo before returning to his native Okinawa Prefecture the following day and contracting the virus on Tuesday or later, the federation and local reports said.

"As of Saturday, there are no reports of fever and other symptoms reported by 30 competitors -- excluding Kiyuna -- who participated the All Japan competition on Sunday, December 13," the federation said on its website, adding it was checking the health of other members and coaches.

All 12 people who had close contact with Kiyuna will undergo Covid tests on Monday, it said.

The 30-year-old three-time world champion had a slight fever on Friday morning, Kyodo news reported, citing his coach Tsuguo Sakumoto, adding that Kiyuna was now recovering at home without severe symptoms and has retained his appetite.

Competitors in the kata discipline are scored on how well they perform choreographed sequences of karate techniques.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan December Sunday Gold Olympics All Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

8 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

9 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

9 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

9 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.